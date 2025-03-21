Deadly Kala-azar Epidemic in Wajir: Over 500 Infected, 18 Dead

A deadly outbreak of Kala-azar has hit Wajir County, claiming 18 lives and infecting over 500 people in the past three months. The parasitic disease, caused by the Leishmania parasite, has spread rapidly across four sub-counties, prompting an urgent intervention from health officials.

The county government has launched an emergency response initiative to curb the outbreak, as health workers struggle to manage the growing number of cases. So far, 532 infections have been recorded since the outbreak began in December, with 106 patients still hospitalized.

Doctors report that most patients recover with timely treatment. However, delayed medical attention has contributed to the high death toll. In response, authorities are ramping up efforts to raise awareness, encourage early diagnosis, and improve treatment access.

“We are dealing with an endemic disease, but this outbreak is severe. We urge residents to seek medical attention immediately to avoid further fatalities,” said Dr. Ali, a pediatrician at Wajir County Referral Hospital.

To contain the outbreak, the Wajir County Government has expanded hospital capacity by setting up a new ward for incoming patients. Authorities have also procured emergency medical supplies and launched mass fumigation in affected areas.

Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhumed highlighted the county’s swift response but noted that late health-seeking behavior remains a significant hurdle.

“We have set up multiple treatment centers and deployed medical teams across the county. Our biggest challenge remains late health-seeking behavior, which has cost lives,” Muhumed stated.

Kala-azar, also known as visceral leishmaniasis, presents with severe symptoms, including weight loss, prolonged fever, diarrhea, fatigue, anemia, darkened skin, swollen lymph nodes, and an enlarged spleen and liver.

Health officials are warning that the situation could worsen if residents fail to report symptoms early. The county government is now calling on national authorities and health partners to support ongoing efforts and prevent the outbreak from escalating into a full-scale health crisis.