State House Shake-Up: Ruto Reshuffles Administration to Fast-Track Economic Agenda

President William Ruto has reorganized his administration to accelerate the implementation of his Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The changes, announced on Thursday by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, affect Principal Secretaries and foreign service appointments.

Koskei explained that the reshuffle aims to tap into emerging economic opportunities while addressing key social challenges.

“His Excellency the President has transmitted the nominations for appointment to the ranks of Principal Secretaries and applicable Foreign Service postings to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in fulfillment of the legal requirements set out under our nation’s apex law,” Koskei stated.

Key Government Reshuffles

As part of the restructuring, President Ruto promoted Amos Gathecha from Principal Secretary for Public Service to Deputy Head of the Public Service in the Executive Office of the President.

Dr. Belio Kipsang, previously the Principal Secretary for Education, has been reassigned to the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services under the Ministry of Interior. Meanwhile, Medical Services PS Harry Kimtai has been transferred to the Ministry of Mining.

Julius Bitok, who previously oversaw Immigration and Citizen Services, has been moved to the State Department for Basic Education.

Additionally, Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani, the former Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, has been appointed as a senior advisor and member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors. He will work alongside former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and economist David Ndii in steering the country’s economic revival efforts.

New Principal Secretary Appointments

President Ruto also nominated new Principal Secretaries and officials for key Foreign Service positions, including Ambassadors, Consuls-General, and Deputy Heads of Missions.

Among the notable appointments, Dr. Jane Imbunya has been nominated as Principal Secretary for the State Department for Public Service and Human Capital Development under the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programs.

Regina Akoth Ombam has been appointed as Principal Secretary for the State Department for Trade in the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.

Cyrell Wagunda Odede has been named Principal Secretary for the State Department for Public Investments and Assets Management under the National Treasury and Economic Planning.

Dr. Caroline Wanjiru Karugu, the former Nyeri Deputy Governor, has been nominated as Principal Secretary for the State Department for East African Affairs under the Ministry of EAC Affairs, ASALs, and Regional Development.

Dr. Oluga Fredrick Ouma has been appointed as Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services under the Ministry of Health.

In addition, President Ruto has established a new State Department within the Ministry of Education. Professor Abdulrazak Shaukat will lead the newly formed division, which will focus on Science, Research, and Innovation. This sector has been separated from Higher Education, which remains under the leadership of Beatrice Inyangala.

Foreign Service Nominations

President Ruto has also appointed several new Ambassadors, Consuls-General, and Deputy Heads of Missions.

Susan Nakhumicha, former Health Cabinet Secretary, has been nominated to serve at UN-Habitat.

Peter Tum – Ambassador to Kinshasa.

James Muhati – Consul-General in Guangzhou.

Abdi Dubat – Consul-General in Arusha.

President Ruto has emphasized that this major restructuring is designed to optimize government efficiency, enhance service delivery, and harness the full potential of Kenya’s growing economic sectors.