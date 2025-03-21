Junet Urges Raila to Convert to Islam, Says Muslim Vote Will Decide 2027 Elections

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has declared that the Muslim vote will be a decisive factor in Kenya’s 2027 General Election, emphasizing its growing influence in national politics.

Speaking during an iftar dinner in Upper Hill on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Junet underscored the increasing power of the Muslim community in shaping the country’s leadership.

“Sisi kama Waislamu tuko ngangari. Katika nchi hii yetu sasa tuko wengi. Uchaguzi hii inayokuja, muislamu atakuja kusema yote. Kwa sababu kura ya Waislamu sasa ni kura kubwa sana katika taifa hili,” he stated.

(As Muslims, we are strong. In this country, we are now many. In the upcoming election, Muslims will have the final say because the Muslim vote is now a significant force in this nation.)

Junet insisted that future presidential and deputy presidential candidates must acknowledge the weight of the Muslim vote. He warned that the community would no longer allow itself to be sidelined in political decision-making.

“Na hapa mbele, kuna watu watasimama rais ama Naibu wa Rais. Kura ya Waislamu ni nyingi na haitachukuliwa hivihivi. Tutaweka vitu kwa meza na watu wahesabu. Kuna wengine wanafikiria wako wengi kushinda wengine, lakini ngoja kura ipigwe waone kina nani wako wengi,” he added.

(Moving forward, there will be candidates for the presidency and deputy presidency. The Muslim vote is large and will not be taken for granted. We will put everything on the table and let people do the math. Some think they have more numbers than others, but let the votes be cast, and they will see who truly has the majority.)

Beyond politics, Junet took a moment to acknowledge former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s unwavering support for the Muslim community. He even went as far as urging Raila to embrace Islam, highlighting the strong bond he has built with Muslims over the years.

“Upendo wako kwa Waislamu inajulikana. Ni upendo wa dhati na ni upendo ambao umekuwa kwa muda mrefu sana. Tunakuombea Mungu akujalie uwe Muislamu na ufturu na sisi Ramadhan ijayo kama wewe ni Muislamu,” Junet remarked.

(Your love for Muslims is well known. It is genuine and has existed for a very long time. We pray that God grants you the opportunity to become a Muslim so that you can break your fast with us during the next Ramadan as one of us.)