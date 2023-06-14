After serving as the CEO of Keroche Breweries Ltd for a remarkable 25 years, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has handed over the reins to chief financial officer Potas Anaya.

Ms Karanja, the founder of the Naivasha-based brewer, announced her resignation during the commemoration of the company’s 25th anniversary since its inception.

“After 25 years as captain, the time has come for me, Tabitha Karanja, to pass the baton to a new generation of business leaders. It is with immense pride that I announce my decision to step down as CEO of Keroche Breweries and entrusting the leadership to a deserving successor,” said the Senator in her farewell speech.

Karanja noted the various challenges she encountered during her tenure, including the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to significant job cuts, as well as the tax dispute with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) regarding outstanding taxes.

Nevertheless, Tabitha Karanja affirmed that despite these hurdles, Keroche Breweries has successfully revitalized itself, regained stability, and restored its production capacity.

“I am now ready to wholeheartedly dedicate myself to the honor of serving as the Senator of Nakuru County and as the Deputy Leader of the Majority in the Senate, representing our remarkable nation. The trust bestowed upon me by His Excellency, President Dr. William Ruto, and the esteemed Leadership of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition humbles me deeply.” Karanja said.

Keroche’s 25th-anniversary celebration was indeed an emotional affair not only for Tabitha but for her daughter, Anerlisa Muigai.

Taking to her socials on Tuesday, the NERO Company CEO posted a photo on her InstaStories as she shed some tears for mummy dearest.

“Wueh my mums tears will always get me. Anyway, my mum just stepped down as CEO of Keroche Breweries on the 25th year of running it. God bless my mum. She has been through a lot and still fighting,” Anerlisa wrote.