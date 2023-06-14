Conjestina Achieng’ has been discharged from Rehab, and Mike Sonko has moved to fulfill his promise to the former boxing champion.

Conje was undergoing rehab for drug and substance abuse at the Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Hospital in Miritini, where she had been admitted in September 2022.

In March, as the boxer stepped up her recovery, Mike Sonko promised her a job as the Assistant Head of Security Operations and Head of all female bouncers at his Club Volume.

The former Nairobi Governor has now made a U-turn on his initial post-rehab plan for Conje owing to the environment she would have o work in.

Sonko expressed fears that Conjestina might relapse at the club, and hooked her up with a job at Salama Bling Beach Resort instead. She will be the gym instructor and head of security.

“I don’t want her around any environment associated with drugs,” Sonko said.

He added: “Together with her sister, coach and son, we inspected the hotel that she’ll be working at and they all agreed. She will now be making a living inorder to support her family, lakini tumeelewana nawao kwamba Siaya hatarudi tena atakuwa anaenda kusalimie under supervision na kurudi.”