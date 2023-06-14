A family in Nyamira was compelled to exhume a body they had mistakenly buried, believing it to be their relative, as the man presumed dead unexpectedly appeared at his family home last week.

The exhumation procedure was carried out following a court order issued by the Nyamira law courts on June 12, 2023, under criminal miscellaneous application E32/2023.

The operation was led by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), accompanied by the Nyamira Officer in Charge of Station (OCS) and officials from the Department of Public Health.

The body that was wrongly identified was buried a month ago in Endabu village, Siamani in Nyamira South sub county.

The body was transferred to Nyamira County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits an autopsy and potential identification by the appropriate family members.