Authorities in Bungoma County have summoned controversial preacher Eliud Wekesa, alias Yesu wa Tongaren, for questioning.

Bungoma Police Commander Francis Kooli summoned the leader of the New Jerusalem sect to appear for questioning on Wednesday, May 10.

An officer privy to the matter said they are probing allegations of questionable religious teachings. They claims Tongaren’s doctrine compelled a section of his followers to abandon their homes and live at the pastor’s residence.

“We have received reports that one of your followers who didn’t return home after coming to your place. We also heard about another follower who, after her husband died, came to live at your place until the day they buried him. Such actions will not be allowed,” the police indicated.

In response, Yesu wa Tongaren dismissed the allegations as lies propaged by his enemies.

“All those allegations are lies. All of you have come to this place multiple times and have witnessed what I do,” he said.

Speaking to the media, the preacher asked the police not to arrest him, saying he had done nothing wrong.

“I know the police commander who has summoned me is a human being. I understand that he wants us to discuss church operations. I’ve been at the DC, OCS, and OCPD offices and nothing has happened. I have no other business other than preaching the word.

“It would be unfair if they arrested me since the law punishes those who are on the wrong side. If you have done no wrong, then why be arrested?” he posed.

Also Read – What Yesu Wa Tongaren said about pastor Paul Mackenzie