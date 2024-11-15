Traffic Advisory: Gitaru Interchange to Face One-Month Disruption

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption at the Gitaru interchange on Waiyaki Way and the intersection of the Southern and Western Bypasses.

Scheduled from November 19 to December 19, 2024, this disruption will allow for the construction of the Right-Hand Side (RHS) carriageway between the Southern and Western Bypass, a crucial phase in the Gitaru Interchange project.

KeNHA highlights that this interchange serves as a significant link, connecting Waiyaki Way with the Southern and Western Bypasses. Once complete, the project is expected to improve connectivity, enhance road safety, and support the economic growth of Nairobi and surrounding areas.

According to KeNHA, motorists can look forward to faster commutes, smoother navigation at intersections, and safer road conditions.

During the construction period, KeNHA advises motorists to prepare for possible delays and to follow the temporary traffic operation plan.

Drivers are urged to adhere to road signs, listen to instructions from on-site traffic marshals, and cooperate with police officers to ensure safety and order.

KeNHA also encourages motorists to consider alternative routes where possible and to stay informed about updates through official KeNHA channels as the project advances.