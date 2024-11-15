Parliament Launches Probe Into ‘Body by Design’ Clinic

Parliament has launched an investigation into the Body by Design clinic following a botched surgery that led to the death of Lucy Ng’ang’a. The clinic, operating under the name Omnicare Medical Ltd, has since been shut down by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) for failing to meet the required operational standards.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi has called for the National Assembly’s Health Committee to investigate not only the circumstances surrounding Ng’ang’a’s death but also whether other clinics offering similar services are properly licensed.

Elachi wants the committee, chaired by Endebes MP Robert Pukose, to verify Body by Design’s registration with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council and to clarify the specific services it provides.

She also requested an investigation into the qualifications of the doctors who performed the procedures on Ng’ang’a, the quality assurance measures in place, and how clinics across the country ensure compliance with medical standards.

Furthermore, Elachi wants to know what actions are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“This is not the first time a woman has lost her life due to a surgical mishap. Many clinics engage in this practice and attract clients through online ads showcasing a range of services such as breast augmentation, leg shaping, and hair restoration,” Elachi noted.

The Health Committee is expected to present its findings within two weeks.