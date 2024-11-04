Positional Asphyxia Confirmed as Cause of Death for Tabitha Gatwiri

An autopsy report has confirmed that content creator and influencer Tabitha Gatwiri died from suffocation.

Conducted at the Kenyatta University Funeral Home, the report revealed that Gatwiri, 29, succumbed to positional asphyxia—a form of suffocation that occurs when a person’s position restricts their breathing.

The report indicated that her death also involved brain edema, or swelling of the brain, which commonly accompanies positional asphyxia. This condition, scientifically known as postural asphyxia, occurs when a person’s mouth or nose is obstructed or their lungs cannot expand fully.

In the days leading up to her body’s discovery, Gatwiri’s brother became increasingly worried when she stopped responding to calls and texts. Eventually, he decided to check on her at home, where he found her unresponsive.

Gatwiri was a prominent social media figure, with over 120,000 followers on TikTok. She was well-known for her role in The Real House Helps of Kawangware. Her content, often humorous and relatable, resonated with a wide audience, earning her a dedicated following.

Following Gatwiri’s passing, her mother, Marcella Sheila Sajuu, shared an emotional tribute, reflecting on their close relationship. In a heartfelt message, Marcella expressed the profound pain of losing her daughter, whom she described as a loving and supportive figure in her life.

“God, why my daughter and not me?” she wrote. “My child, you were full of life, you supported me, and loved me so much. Death, come for me too.”

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka also eulogized the actress.

“She was a young woman driven to make the world better through her ideas,” he said. “Our discussions about the State of the Nation and what her generation could accomplish with the right opportunities were thought-provoking.”