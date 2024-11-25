25-Year-Old Man Faces Extortion Charges for Threatening to Post Pastor’s Nude Photos

A Kericho court has instructed the Registrar of Persons to verify the identity of a 25-year-old man accused of extorting money from a pastor by threatening to post his nude photos on Facebook while pretending to be a woman interested in a relationship.

Hillary Cheruiyot Kosgei pleaded not guilty to three charges—extortion, publishing false information, and failing to register for an identification card—during his court appearance on October 14, 2024, before Kericho Senior Resident Magistrate Felistar Nekesa.

Kosgei, who is currently out on bond, allegedly committed the crime on multiple occasions between July 28 and September 6, 2024. He reportedly used Safaricom and Airtel SIM cards to communicate with Pastor Samuel Kiplangat Mutai, 54, threatening to post the pastor’s nude photos on Facebook, causing him emotional distress and fear.

The court allowed the prosecution to amend the charge sheet, including presenting a copy of the accused’s hard disk and a report from the Registrar of Persons to confirm Kosgei’s identification card registration details.

Kosgei is accused of sending nude photos via WhatsApp, text messages, and Facebook messages using two mobile phones and SIM cards from Safaricom, Airtel, and Telcom.

The prosecution has lined up five witnesses to testify against Kosgei. Magistrate Nekesa set the hearing to begin on November 18, 2024.