Catholic Leaders Call Out Ruto’s Govt on Economic Policies, Term Extension Proposal, and Rising Femicide

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has strongly criticized President William Ruto’s government, accusing it of fostering a culture of lies and failing to deliver on promises to the Kenyan people.

Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, speaking on behalf of the KCCB in Ruaraka, Nairobi County on Thursday, condemned the administration for allegedly using state machinery to suppress critics, neglecting public concerns, and reversing democratic progress in Kenya.

Archbishop Muhatia noted that many Kenyans have lost trust in the government they elected two years ago.

“The culture of lies is replacing the integrity and respect Kenyans deserve,” he stated, adding that truth now appears to be solely defined by government narratives. He urged Kenyans to reject political deceit and instead demand accountability and transparency.

The bishops raised concerns over the Kenya Kwanza administration’s economic and political policies, calling out the recently introduced Tax Amendment Bill 2024. They argued that it effectively reintroduces the controversial Finance Bill 2024, which was previously rejected.

“It seems to be a hidden way of reintroduction the rejected Finance Bill 2024, we should listen to the cry of Kenyans,” they said.

In addition, the clergy denounced a proposal to extend the presidential term from five to seven years, viewing it as a rushed and unnecessary move.

“A two-term limit of 10 years is sufficient,” the KCCB emphasized, stressing the need for caution in such political shifts.

The bishops called on political leaders to focus on more urgent issues facing Kenyans, such as the crises in education and healthcare, as well as the high unemployment rate among young people.

They also highlighted a troubling rise in femicide, with police reports indicating that 97 women and girls were killed across the country in the past three months as of October 30. The KCCB urged the government to address these critical issues that affect the well-being of ordinary Kenyans.