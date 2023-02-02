Zari Hassan and her loverboy Shakib Cham are still going strong it seems.

The 42-year-old Ugandan businesswoman had set tongues wagging after sharing a telling post on social media that hinted at trouble in paradise.

On Saturday, the mother of five quoted Horacio Jones, writing: “Some people do not understand how poisonous lies are. Lies infect and curse happy relationships to the point where you actually feel sick to your stomach for trusting them again.

“No matter how much you love a person, sometimes you can’t help but feel like they stole your Comfort. You’re no longer comfortable because you second-guess everything. Now, trusting them isn’t effortless. It now requires a conscious effort and sometimes that’s exhausting,” she added.

The post also coincided with Shakib having to respond to an ex-girlfriend who claimed they were married.

Shamirah Nalule, a Ugandan lady based in the United States, claimed they were husband and wife before Shakib started sneaking out to be with Zari in early 2022.

“I know Shakirah Nalule, and she was my girlfriend eight years ago but never got married. She even wanted me to go to America while I was in South Africa, but I refused after finding out that we are both from the same clan, “Ngonge” not only that she also has six children from different men,” said Shakib in an interview with a Ugandan TV station.

Amid speculation that Zari’s quote was about Shakib, the businesswoman took to Snapchat to effectively quash the break-up rumours.

Zari shared videos getting cozy with Shakib as she bid him goodbye while he carried his luggage.

One of the videos showed Shakib telling Zari “bye my love” while in the car before leaning to kiss her on the lips and telling her how much he loved her.

“I love you too,” Zari responded.