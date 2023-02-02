“Marriage Works!” This is one of the messages that popular Nairobi preacher Rev Lucy Natasha sent out to her followers as she celebrated her first wedding anniversary.

The founding preacher of the Empowerment Christian Church(ECC) and her husband, Canada-based evangelist Prophet Carmel, marked their first marriage anniversary on Tuesday, January 31.

They both took to their respective social media pages, where they command a huge following, to exchange sweet nothings on their special day.

Prophet Carmel professed to his ‘baby Tasha’ that she is the greatest gift that God bestowed on him.

“Celebrating one year of unconditional love, endless laughter, and a lifetime of adventures. Happy first wedding anniversary my Baby Tasha🥰❤️ @revlucynatasha. My heart beats for you, my soul belongs to you, and my love for you will never fade. You are the greatest blessing God has ever bestowed upon me my Queen❤️” he gushed.

Adding: “We pray You will meet the person who loves you unconditionally, who brings out the best in you, and who will walk with you in faith #lovebeyondborders#marriageworks #weddinganniversary.”

In another post, Carmel wrote: “Forever grateful for the love and laughter you brings into my life my Queen👑 @revlucynatasha. You are kind, compassionate, and understanding. You are my soulmate who brings joy to my life. My love you have been my pavilion, my haven in a storm, my amazing lover and friend, my calm and stable place! Happy Anniversary Baby 🥰❤️…#carmelandoracleforever”

Rev Natasha on her part sought to encourage the single ladies hoping to get married.

“On My First Wedding Anniversary, I want to Encourage Single Ladies, God has a husband for you that will COMPLIMENT THE CALL on your life NOT COMPLICATE OR COMPROMISE THE CALL. This year you will get married and settle well! #GodOfSeasons” she wrote.

She also had sweet things to say about Prophet Carmel, writing: “Happy First Wedding Anniversary Hubby ❤️❤️❤️

My Support System, My No. 1 Cheer Leader, My Confidant, My Cover, My Prayer Partner#MarriageAnnivesary#MarriageWorks#LoveBeyondBorders.”