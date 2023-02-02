Legendary Kenyan rapper-turned-radio presenter Nazizi Hirji has left Vybz Radio.

The former Necessary Noize group member hosted her last show on Monday, January 31, ending her 3 -year stint at the Standard Group-owned radio station.

Nazizi hosted the ‘Cease and Sekkle’ show alongside Muzikal Sheriff.

Taking to social media, Nazizi noted that hosting the reggae music show had been a blessing.

“Sadly my journey at Vybez Radio has come to an end. Tune in tonight for the very last show with the HEADMASTER. The last 3 years have been such a blessing to I, I’m thankful we had the chance to show the world that a reggae show can be more than just silly jokes,” Nazizi wrote.

She also appreciated her fans and listeners of ‘Cease and Sekkle’.

“To the vybez nation thanks for reasoning with us, thanks for tuning in and supporting CEASE N SEKKLE from day 1. I will truly miss you all.

“Positive vibes will keep going, the journey continues. To my bredrin @muzikalsheriff thanks for all the memories you’re the best Co host I’ll miss your jokes. Until we link again family! MAN A LION NO CYAT!” Nazizi concluded.

Naz now follows Sheila Kwamboka out of Vybez Radio; Kwambox as she is popularly known left the Standard Group station to join Radio Africa group.

The exits come amid major changes at Standard Group, which last year announced a looming mass layoff across various departments.

Standard Group, one of the oldest media houses in the country, is said to be cash-strapped, with sources indicating that some employees are owed over three months’ salary arrears.