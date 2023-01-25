The sensational Nigerian singer, songwriter and model Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, famously known by her stage name Ayra Starr, is coming to thrill her fans in Kenyans.

The Bloody Samaritan hitmaker is scheduled to perform for the second time in Kenya this March. Ayra Starr will headline the ‘Shoke Shoke’ festival on March 4, 2023.

The 20-year-old afro-pop sensation will stage an electric performance at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the festival which starts at 2 pm till 4 am in the morning.

Tickets are already up for sale, with a regular ticket going for Ksh2800 and Ksh6000 for VIPs.

Starr performed in Kenya for the first time in February last year.