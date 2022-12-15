Popular city preacher, Archbishop Dr. Harrison. K. Ng’ang’a, has lectured Kenyan men on how to treat their wives as queens.

In a sermon themed ‘Treat your wife as the queen she is’, the founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship Ministry said spoiling a wife ensures that she is receptive and at ease.

He said one way of spoiling the wife is by bathing her and clothing her.

“Let her not bathe herself, oil her body or make her hair on her own… that is your work as a man,” Bishop Ng’ang’a says in a viral video.

The clergyman quoted the Bible saying: “It is the work of a man to feed and clothe his wife. So if your wife is working, inform her that her hair is your responsibility.”

Bishop Ng’ang’a gave an example of his own marriage saying he quarrels with his wife when she spends her own money on her hair.

“She responds that she has her own money, but no, a woman should not make her hair or clothe herself as she will be breathing fire around you.”

The televangelist noted that younger men are better at treating their partners well.

“When a young man starts falling in love with a woman, he takes her for coffee dates and when it is energizing her, he tells her how much he loves her. The woman will accept since he has invested in her,” he reasoned.

Bishop Ng’ang’a doubles up as a marriage counsellor and conference speaker.

He holds a Doctorate degree of Theology from the International Faith Theological and Seminary of California U.S.A Kenyan campus, an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Humanities from the United Graduate College and Seminary of California U.S.A as well as an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Cambridge Theological Seminary, Ohio U.S.A.