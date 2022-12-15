A Nairobi-based man allegedly stole shoes and a laptop from his girlfriend and gave them to another woman as gifts, a Makadara court heard this week.

Ryan Lusalishi was charged with theft contrary to section 268 read alongside section 275 of the penal code for allegedly stealing a laptop valued at Sh25, 000, a bag, and a pair of shoes.

The court heard that the items belonged to one Elizabeth Okumu, believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend.

The accused reportedly took the items without her knowledge and permission and then gifted them to his other girlfriend.

Lusalishi is said to have committed the offence between November 7 and 8 this year in Nairobi county.

The complainant said she returned from work and established that her laptop, a pair of shoes, a bag and a Kenya Commercial Bank ATM card were missing. She reported the matter to the police who immediately began their investigations, leading to the arrest of the accused. Police reportedly recovered the items from his house.