The Ministry of Health(MoH) has raised alarm over rising cases of Covid-19 infections & cholera.

Ag. Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth said the country’s COVID positivity rate was above 10 percent with cholera-related deaths also on the rise.

31 Kenyans have reportedly succumbed to cholera with 1,950 cases of cholera reported in 11 counties including; Kiambu, Nairobi, Muranga, Kajiado, Nakuru, Machakos, Garissa, Meru, Wajir, and Uasin Gishu.

Dr Amoth cautioned that there are high chances of an increased rate of transmission of Covid-19 and an upsurge in cholera cases during the festive season.

“Over the last month, we have witnessed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with no significant increase in daily hospitalization admissions in health facilities across the country, the cases during this festive season may increase and overwhelm the facilities,” said Dr Amoth.

He encouraged everyone with flu-like symptoms to wear masks and adhere to other protective measures.

Dr Amoth also instructed counties to ensure their isolation and quarantine facilities are ready to handle and manage Covid-19 and Cholera cases in the country.

He asked county governments to prepare the healthcare workforce to respond to an increase in any of the diseases and ensure that critical care facilities are ready to respond to any critical cases requiring intensive care units.