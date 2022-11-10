Award-winning Kenyan disc jockey DJ Joe Mfalme(born Joseph Mwendwa Munoru) is putting in the hours on his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot.

The celebrated spinmaster has since started his flying classes at the Proactive Flight Training School based at Wilson Airport, Nairobi.

In a partnership with Proactive, DJ Joe Mfalme took to social media Tuesday to announce that the school is now offering part-time evening classes for learners with busy schedules.

In doing so, DJ Joe Mfalme and Proactive shared a video of the entertainer taking to the skies in a small fixed-wing plane alongside his flight instructor.

“Dj Joe Mfalme soaring in the new office,” Proactive tweeted.

Speaking about his passion for flying, DJ Joe said he is yet to get his wing.

“I’m just a student pilot. I have a very curious mind. I always want to know how things work and when it comes to flying, I want to know what a pilot does in the cockpit.”

