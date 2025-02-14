Mother Flees Hospital After Giving Birth to Baby with Skull and Facial Deformities

A mother in Naivasha has abandoned her newborn at ITARC Hospital after the baby was born with severe deformities.

Hospital officials say the mother refused to breastfeed the infant and fled the facility, while the family labeled the child as “cursed.”

The baby was born without a nose, with an incomplete skull, and missing some fingers and toes. Doctors say the newborn is breathing through her mouth, putting her at high risk of infection.

Following the mother’s sudden departure, ITARC Hospital, located in Longonot town, is urgently seeking a specialist to perform critical surgery to correct the baby’s skull and improve her condition.

Doctors Call for Urgent Surgery

Benson Kimani, a medic at the facility, explained that the newborn’s condition requires urgent medical intervention.

“The baby was born with part of her face missing, and because of the deformity, she can only breathe through her mouth, which increases the risk of infection,” Kimani said.

Dr. Muchai Kimani noted that the mother rejected the baby immediately after birth due to cultural beliefs. Kimani stated that as soon as the baby was born, the mother refused to even look at her, refused to breastfeed, and then fled the hospital.

Since the abandonment, the hospital has been providing formula milk while coordinating efforts to transfer the infant to a specialized facility for surgery.

Hospital Seeks Support for Surgery and Care

Hospital Operations Manager James Kabuki confirmed that they had secured a specialist at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to perform the complex procedure.

However, he pointed out that the surgery is extremely expensive, and the baby will also need a safe home for post-surgical care. He urged well-wishers and organizations to come forward and assist.

Hospital Director Njoroge Wainaina reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the baby receives proper medical care and support throughout her journey.