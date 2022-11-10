French supermarket retail chain Carrefour has announced this year’s edition of Carrefour Friday discounts.

Carrefour Friday is an annual shopping experience that runs through the month of November. Customers will this year enjoy up to 50 percent discounts on products across Carrefour stores countrywide.

Carrefour customers will enjoy big discounts every Friday on a wide variety of products, including electronics, household products and clothing

The store said Carrefour Friday is aimed at cushioning its Kenyan customers against the high cost of living.

“The discount is to help Kenyans cope with the high cost of living. Affordability and value are important to us at Carrefour and our generous November promotions allow our customers to shop with a little more comfort during these times of uncertainty,” said Franck Moreau, Carrefour’s Regional Director.

“Every year, our customers enjoy unbeatable discounts on their favourite items and this year is no exception. And, our commitment to them remains unchanged: to offer the highest quality at the lowest possible price in our stores,” Moreau added.

Additionally, as part of Carrefour Friday deals, customers will enjoy double benefits with the Layby payment plan that cuts prices into easy monthly installments.

Meanwhile, Carrefour has opened a new branch in Nairobi’s central business district (CBD). It is located at the Comet House, along Monrovia Street.

“The new store allows us to move closer and serve customers that previously could not access our products while at work or in the CBD,” Carrefour said in a statement.

While it is the smallest of the 19 Carrefour stores in the country, it holds over 9,000 single unique items. It will stock fresh foods, including fruits and vegetables, as well as consumer goods, cleaning and household products, and personal hygiene products.

“Kenya remains a key market in our expansion strategy, with many opportunities to grow our network across the country through physical stores and e-commerce offering,” Moreau said.