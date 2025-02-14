Clinical Officers Issue Strike Notice Over Unmet Demands

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has announced a nationwide strike set to begin at midnight on February 18, 2025, citing the government’s failure to address their long-standing grievances.

Clinical officers under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program accuse the government of neglecting critical issues, including employment terms, salary harmonization, and unpaid benefits.

In a statement, KUCO expressed frustration over what they termed as persistent government inaction, despite submitting multiple petitions, written memoranda, and official correspondences.

The union outlined several key demands, including salary harmonization with civil service employees, immediate payment of gratuity for years served, and a transition to permanent and pensionable employment terms.

Additionally, KUCO is demanding the remittance of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions for the duration served and the immediate settlement of May 2024 salary arrears.

The union also accused the government of breaching the Return-to-Work Agreement (RTWA) signed on January 14, 2025, between the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors.

Despite calling off a previous strike through a letter dated January 22, 2025, for a 21-day negotiation period ending on February 17, 2025, KUCO claims the government has failed to implement the agreed resolutions.

With no progress made, clinical officers now insist they will proceed with the nationwide strike as planned unless their grievances are resolved.