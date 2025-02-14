CS Wahome: Deported Turkish Businessman Did Not Win Affordable Housing Tender

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has refuted claims that Turkish businessman Harun Aydin won a tender to construct affordable housing units in Kenya.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 12, Wahome clarified that Aydin had submitted a bid for the project, but the government rejected it.

“Our procurement process is transparent and follows the law, requiring thorough due diligence. I am not sure where this claim originated, but I will look into it,” Wahome stated.

She emphasized that the government thoroughly vets all bidders before awarding contracts to prevent dealings with individuals linked to financial crimes.

“We conduct fact-finding and due diligence to ensure we do not engage with people handling unclear funds. Our financial reporting regulations are very strict,” she added.

Her remarks follow online reports alleging that Aydin, through his company MHOA Africa Limited, had secured a contract to build 100,000 houses under the Affordable Housing Programme.

Aydin was deported in August 2021 after Kenyan security agencies arrested him upon arrival from Uganda over alleged ties to money laundering and terrorism financing.

At the time, President William Ruto defended the Turkish national, describing him as a reputable businessman and revealing that he had helped Aydin secure a KSh 15 billion loan to start a business in Uganda.

