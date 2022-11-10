Popular TV personality Willis Raburu is “counting losses” from the Bariatric surgery he underwent earlier this year.

Since then, the 10 Over 10 TV host has lost a massive 30 kilograms, with more still to go.

Willis Raburu shared a video on social media Wednesday showcasing his before and after body transformation.

Big Man Bazu as he is otherwise known acknowledged that the gastric bypass surgery he underwent at Nairobi Bariatric Center was a great investment in himself.

“ The greatest investment you can ever make is on you! When I decided to do the Bariatric Surgery I was so scared, but I did it. Will share story here soon. 30kgs down so far. The journey continues,” he posted.

Willis weighed 164 kg when he underwent the weight loss procedure that cost him between Ksh600, 000 and Ksh 900, 000, meaning he currently weighs about 134 Kgs.

In just the first month, Raburu had lost 14 kgs.

“I went for gastric bypass surgery. I respect watu wanaenda gym. Gym ni kazi, nilikua na good trainers but nilikua na loss weight but inarudi. Although I had a good gym trainer, I would lose weight and then regain it. By the time I was going for the surgery I was not doing well. I was 164 kgs I needed the surgery because my blood pressure and cholesterol were high,” Raburu said in August.

Check out his ongoing transformation below.