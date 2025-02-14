Govt to Block NTSA Services for Motorists Who Skip Toll Payments

Motorists in Kenya who fail to pay road tolls may soon face major restrictions as the government moves to tighten enforcement. Under a new proposal, defaulters could be denied essential services, including driver’s license renewal, vehicle transfers, annual inspections, and insurance confirmations.

The government also seeks to amend existing laws to ensure that motorists clear all outstanding tolls and related penalties before obtaining car insurance.

According to the proposal, changes to the Insurance (Motor Vehicles Third Party Risks) Act would make toll settlement mandatory before issuing a motor insurance policy.

“Section 4 of the Insurance (Motor Vehicles Third Party Risks) Act should be amended to include the clearance of any outstanding toll and related penalties before issuing a mandatory motor insurance policy,” the draft states.

NTSA to Enforce Tougher Penalties

The draft National Tolling Policy also outlines plans to grant the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) extended powers to enforce these penalties. If approved, NTSA will have the legal authority to deny services to motorists with unpaid tolls.

“The NTSA Act should be amended to authorize NTSA to deny services to vehicle owners with outstanding tolls and related penalties. These services may include driver’s license renewals, vehicle transfers, annual vehicle inspections, and insurance confirmations,” the draft policy states.

The Ministry of Transport argues that these measures are necessary to curb widespread toll evasion and enhance revenue collection for road maintenance and development.

Penalties for Toll Evasion

The draft policy warns that Kenya risks facing challenges similar to other countries where mass non-payment of tolls has resulted in costly and ineffective enforcement systems. Currently, The Public Roads Toll Act considers it an offense to:

Use an unauthorized route to avoid a toll station.

Refuse to stop and pay the required toll.

Fraudulently or forcibly pass through a toll station without paying.

Motorists found guilty of these offenses could face a fine of up to Ksh50,000, a six-month prison sentence, or both. Additionally, courts may order offenders to settle unpaid tolls before any other penalties are imposed.

Major Highways to Introduce Tolls

Several key highways in Kenya are set to introduce toll charges. These include:

Nairobi Southern Bypass

Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway

Thika Superhighway

Kenol–Sagana–Marua Road

Mombasa Southern Bypass

Other roads earmarked for tolling include the Dongo Kundu Bypass, Athi River–Namanga Road, Galleria–Rongai–Ngong–Karen Shopping Centre route, Mombasa to Malaba Road, Museum Hill–Moyale Road, Sirare–Lodwar Road, and Kiambu Road.

Until Kenya establishes a more efficient toll enforcement system, the government says toll collection will primarily rely on physical barriers at designated Toll Collection Points. With these proposed changes, motorists may soon find it impossible to evade toll payments without facing serious consequences.