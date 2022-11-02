Gospel singer Mary Lincon has sought forgiveness from the Almighty after her nude photos and video were leaked online a week ago.

The private photos were shared by gossip blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, who commands a huge following on social media for publicising celebrity scandals.

Reports indicate that the nude photos caused a major storm in Mary Lincon’s polygamous marriage with Njogu Wa Njoroge, a popular vernacular radio personality.

According to the rumour mill, Mary Lincon took the nudes in a house that Njogu built her along Kiambu road and sent them to another wealthy man.

It has been claimed that the radio personality threatened to repossess his gifts to the singer, who was a hairdresser in Nairobi’s Gikomba market before her music career took off.

Mary is known for hits such as Kururíra hau, Ngacibú, Ndúkaríkanie nanií, Kamúhari, Matukú matanathiathia, and Ndúkegerekanie nanií.

On Monday, Mary Lincon sought divine intervention at Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) Church, where Bishop Michael Wanderi and Rev David Mwangi prayed for her.

“Yes, we went to the Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) Church for repentance and forgiveness prayer. Our God is merciful and offers those who repent a second chance to resume service to him,” the singer said.

The mother of three daughters added that the viral video is “now neither here nor there, what is important is that I am now full of renewed energy to continue ministering and spreading love of our merciful and forgiving God”.

The gospel singer also took to social media, saying she thanked God for his love, and “all my fellow artistes and all friends who have been praying with me”.

Mary was accompanied by several artistes including Karangu wa Muraya who has also been trending online over allegations of taking someone’s wife–also a celebrity–for a holiday in Dubai.

Muraya said the prayer session was a spiritual re-energizing drive.