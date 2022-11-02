Atlanta-based celebrity couple Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are pregnant.

The 33-year-old ‘Power ‘ actor and his 34-year-old fiancée are expecting their second baby together. Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee said they are overjoyed as they count the months to welcoming their baby girl.

“We’re excited to announce that our baby girl is on the way. What a beautiful testament to GOD’s favor. We are overjoyed,” the couple said.

They also took to social media to break the news to their fans. They shared a snippet of what looks like a gender reveal party, with Rotimi popping open an umbrella with pink confetti.

From the video, the couple looks overjoyed, with Mdee jumping up and down with her baby bump showing.

She captioned the video: “Baby No. 2 🙏🏽🎊✨GLORY TO GOD … it’s a girl 💕”

Rotimi and Vanessa are already parents to son Seven, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

They got engaged on December 30, 2020, in Atlanta.