Celebrity musician Akothee has welcomed the visit of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua to Saudi Arabia aimed at addressing the plight of Kenyan workers in the Gulf state.

CS Mutua arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a two-day official visit. He was received at King Khalid International Airport by Kenya Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Amb. Peter Ogego and Saudi Goverment Officials.

The CS held bilateral talks with hist his counterpart H.R.H Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Alsoud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to further deepen bilateral and trade relations for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Mutua also met Kenyans living and working in Saudi Arabia to get first-hand information on the challenges they face while working there. The CS said he will seek to find lasting solutions to these challenges for the welfare of the Kenyans.

Reacting to the news of Mutua’s visit, singer Akothee congratulated the CS for taking prompt action folloiwng his appointment as minister.

“CONGRATULATIONS CS. Lazima tungeanza hapa , 🙏 The news I have been waiting for,” she said.

Akothee went on to ask CS Mutua to take disciplinary measures against employment agents who send Kenyans to Gulf.

She noted that the plight of Kenyans in Saudi Arabia had tainted her name after she was rumored to be a human trafficker.

“And mheshimiwa when you come back please, hii kitu iliniharibia Jina Sanaa. Sermon all the Agencies sending people’s children to Saudia, giving them false information and fake promises, also failing to follow up on how their clients treat our people,” Akothee requested.

She implored CS Mtua to make public the names of the unscrupulous agents.

“We would also want to see their Documentation/ licenses and their recruitment procedures vs what they offer that can’t be done here. We need to know them by names, let them be public just like the rest of the businesses,” she concluded.