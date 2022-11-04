Akothee has responded to allegations of snatching her new mzungu boyfriend, ‘Omosh’ from another woman.

The allegations were made by a Mombasa lady identified as Lucy, who claimed that she introduced Akothee to Omosh.

Lucy even shared photos of when she was allegedly dating the Swiss man. She claimed that she connected him to Akothee for a business deal, only for the celebrity singer to elope with him.

But speaking in a radio interview, Akothee claimed that Lucy is bitter and desperate. She said that Omosh affirmed to her that he was single when they started dating.

“Shida ya wanawake ni kwamba hawajui kudifferentiate between fun moments, business moments. Unajua sahi wasichana wako desperate, na mwanaume yeyote ambaye atapita tu huyo lazima akue bwana ata kama hajaambiwa akuwe bwana. So according to me, I am very innocent,” Akothee said.

Omosh had earlier admitted that he knows Lucy but denied ever dating her.

He said Lucy was only helping him book his visits to Kenya and clarified she was not involved in any way in his meeting with Akothee.

Akothee has now threatened to sue Lucy for defamation.

The mother of five also accused Lucy of stealing from Omosh by obtaining money from Bonfire Adventures through false pretence.

Akothee claimed the Mombasa woman went to Bonfire Adventures and canceled a vacation she had booked for Omosh. She demanded a refund and kept the money for herself.

“Kwanza anadaiwa na Bonfire you’ve seen? Aliiba pesa ya mgeni ya safari na akaenda kudanganyana huko kwamba wageni sasa hawakuji the moment Omosh alimwambia ‘I’ll be coming to Kenya but I will not be meeting you because I am not alone anymore’.

“Omosh alishtuka dem alienda akachukua pesa kutoka kwa Bonfire na akaenda akasema wageni hawakuji tena there’s an emergency. How can someone think like this? Huyu alikua business partner alikua wife ama alikua nani?” Akothee wondered.

The businesswoman said Lucy was only after Omondi’s money. She showed the radio presenters some text messages between Omondi and Lucy showing the woman begging him for money.

“Lucy hope you are fine. Well, to be precise I would like to let you know that I don’t appreciate your constant calls and messages… Please move on,” Omondi’s text message to Lucy read in part.

“Thanks for the response Dennis (Omosh). I am trying to move on but you know my financial status. I just need you to send transport from Nairobi to Nanyuki please,” Lucy’s reply to Omosh read in part.

Akothee claimed Lucy is a broke materialistic 37-year-old woman who was still living with her mother.

“And do you know how old she is? 37. Si ameamua kuchafua bwanangu jina, mimi ndo mchafuaji. 37 years old you are still living with your mother alafu unaenda kuibia mzungu pesa zake za safari then you talk about you wanted to do business? You are talking about you introduced Akothee? Akothee ni nani? Unakutana wapi na Akothee superstar? Mimi superstar unakutana na mimi wapi?” Akothee bragged.