Following the success of The Voice Nigeria, Airtel Africa has partnered with FAME Studios Africa to roll out the award-winning talent show in all 14 Airtel Africa markets.

The countries are Kenya, Chad, DRC, Gabon, Madagascar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Congo, and Zambia.

The debut season of The Voice Africa will be streamlined to millions of Africans via Airtel TV, Free to Air stations (FTAs) and paid channels across 14 countries in Africa.

In Kenya, Airtel has partnered with Citizen TV to showcase the brightest of African musical talents, alongside a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts.

“We promise our audiences great experiences, a great journey, and a great exposure of talent,” Royal Media Services Group(Citizen TV) Production Director Latifah Ngunjiri said.

Airtel Kenya Marketing Director Prisca Murigo added: “This is an opportunity for everyone who has a music dream to have an opportunity to express themselves to be recognised at a global scale and also build a career in music.”

The Voice Africa is currently accepting online applications until November 10 ahead of live auditions in the coming months.

Seven participants from each of the 14 countries will be selected to participate in the singing contest, with one of them eventually crowned The Voice Africa.

The winner will walk away with $100,000 (Ksh.12 million).