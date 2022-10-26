Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has turned down a Ksh500 million budget set aside for the construction of official residences for the governor and deputy governor.

Speaking on Tuesday during the launch of the proposed Kibera Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Project in Lang’ata, Sakaja said his administration’s priority is bettering the lives of Nairobi residents and not the construction of his official residence.

Sakaja said he already has a house and directed that the money be allocated elsewhere.

“I have just seen a budget which is allocating Ksh.500 million for the construction of the Governor’s and Deputy Governor’s houses. I have asked them to reallocate the money to other priority projects like the construction of markets and creating jobs for our young people,” Sakaja said.

“I already have a place where I live, why do I need Ksh500 million for another residence? Let’s work for our people,” the county boss added.

The Ksh500 million plan was contained in the Nairobi County Annual Development Plan for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.