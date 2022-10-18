Popular city lawyer Nick Ndeda looked back on his failed love affair with TV girl Betty Kyallo, ruing that it did not get a chance to fully blossom before it became public.

Ndeda noted that the publicity did not entirely contribute to their break-up but it certainly didn’t help their cause.

“I don’t think publicity had much to do with it, but it certainly didn’t help. I think when relationships are in a premature stage you need a lot of privacy just to figure each other out, but when you’re pushed into the limelight at such an early stage then it becomes almost obligatory to become someone, to look someway,” he said.

According to Nick Ndeda, his romantic affair with Betty Kyallo would probably have survived if they had more time from the limelight.

“We never used to have those things in private, but now when our relationship got out we had to be this couple that everyone was looking at on social media. If we had been allowed another 3 or 4 months just to settle into it I’m sure we would have had a better foundation for the relationship,” he said.

Ndeda said he was happy dating Betty before popular celebrity gossipmonger Edgar Obare made their affair public.

“We never wanted that publicity, and I personally didn’t want it at all but it was imposed on us thanks to Edgar Obare’s posts. I was perfectly happy dating her undercover and my tight circle knew, which I was perfectly okay with until everything was put out there,” he said.

Adding: “Whoever took a photo of me and Betty and sent it to Edgar Obare ruined everything because we had a good thing going. I don’t blame Edgar Obare because that’s what he does, that’s his thing and I know everyone has a hustle.”

Their breakup notwithstanding, Nick Ndeda gushed over Betty Kyallo and admitted to missing her.

“Betty is a really good person. What you see on socials, is like 10 percent of who she is. I am not starstruck by people. I have suffered through life so I am not fazed by anyone or anything. I fell in love with Betty for who she is and not her societal status,” he said.

“I miss certain things about her, I won’t lie. She is a good person. Good energy and all.”