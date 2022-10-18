Former Citizen TV presenter Kimani Mbugua is back home after his cry for help on social media last week.

Mbugua had taken to Twitter on Wednesday, October 12, to claim that he was being held at Mathare hospital against his will. He said he had been discharged on August 6, 2022, but his parents abandoned him there as punishment.

“I appeal to all people who know me to kindly appeal to my parents to let me out of Mathare Hospital. I came here after a brief psychotic episode on the 4th of August and was discharged on the 10th of the same month. My parents have left me here to punish me,” Kimani tweeted.

In an update on his socials, Kimani Mbugua said his mom had since picked him up from the psychiatric hospital.

“Thank you all for your prayers and concern, my mom came to get me out of Mathare. I am now living with her at her house in Murang’a as I try to get my life together,” he wrote.

The journalist had in the past gone public about his struggle with mental health, which he attributed to drug addiction.

Speaking on his eponymous podcast, Kimani said he developed schizophrenia.

“Your brain goes out of reality when you are doing drugs. After I smoked weed, I started seeing things out of reality, I developed schizophrenia. The first diagnosis I received was an acute psychotic episode, to show that something huge had happened to me.

He also narrated his psychotic episode where he always saw a woman.

“I was eager to stop this woman in my ‘dreams’. I would sometimes smoke weed after the TV show and just chill in the parking lot. The day it exploded; I was going home with my fiancé when I felt the sensation come in. I had taken a lot of cigarettes, red bull, and some weed,” he said.

“I saw a woman who was like a goddess who came to have sex with me. She started calling my name.”