The Nairobi county government has announced vacancies for county chief officers to replace the outgoing public servants from the previous administration.

County chief officers are the authorized persons in the exercise of delegated power and are answerable to the County Executive Committee (CEC) members in their respective dockets.

The Specific Duties and Responsibilities are as follows:

i. The day-to-day administration of a County Sector.

ii. Providing strategic policy direction for effective service delivery.

iii. Formulation and implementation of effective programs for the Sector.

iv. Development and implementation of strategic plans and sector development plans.

v. Implementation of policies and regulations.

vi. Ensuring compliance with the National Values and Principles of governance as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya.

vii. Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Job Requirements

i. Be a Kenyan. ii. Have a Bachelor’s degree from a university recognized in Kenya; iii. Possession of a Master’s degree in a relevant field will be an added advantage. iv. Membership of a professional body relevant to the position applied for and in good standing will be an added advantage. v. Have vast knowledge and experience of not less than 10 years in the relevant field, five of which should be in a managerial position. vi. Be conversant with the Constitution of Kenya and all laws relevant to Devolution. vii. Demonstrate thorough understanding of County development objectives and vision 2030. viii. Be a strategic thinker and result-oriented. ix. Have excellent communication, organizational and interpersonal skills. x. Have capacity to work under pressure and to comply with timelines. xi. Have ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity. xii. Satisfies the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution. xiii. Demonstrate understanding and commitment to the national values and principles of governance and values and principles of public service as outlined in Article 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya respectively. xiv. Be computer literate.

How To Apply

Nairobi County Public Service Board asked prospective applicants to submit their application forms online before or on October 19, 2022.

The forms should be submitted online through the public service portal.

Successful applicants will be entitled to a monthly salary of Ksh127,110 to Ksh189,200, Ksh60,000 house allowance and Ksh20,000 commuter allowance.