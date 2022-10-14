President William Ruto has pledged to fulfill his campaign promise to teachers beginning January next year.

Speaking in Komarock, Nairobi, where he presided over the opening of Komarock South Primary School, President Ruto said at least 30,000 teachers will be employed from next year.

“I have already held discussions with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and starting January, at least 30,000 will be employed. As I promised during my campaign, that the government will employ more teachers in the country,” Ruto said.

The President added that his administration will consistently and deliberately reduce the gap between the teachers who should be in school and the teachers who are in school.

Ruto also announced that the volunteer teachers at Komarock South Primary School, which started admitting students two weeks ago, will be permanently employed by TSC by next week.

Dr Ruto said the government is committed to building more schools given the thousands of children who are out of school in Nairobi county.

“I deliberately came to open this school so that our leaders in Nairobi can know that there are thousands of our children not going to school in Nairobi County,” he said.

“We need to get additional spaces and resources for the learning of the children in Nairobi County. We must get additional land where we can build schools for our children.”

President Ruto also pledged to double the funds used for the school feeding programme so that “our children can stay in school”.

Governor Sakaja on his part said the school feeding program will see them set up a kitchen in every constituency, each to serve 11 schools.