Motorists plying the busy Lang’ata Road in Nairobi have been notified to expect traffic disruptions this weekend.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) says the section after the Galleria Mall entrance between Ola Petrol Station and the U-turn near Nyumba Moja Road Junction will be closed between Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, between 5 am and 5 pm.

The closure will pave way for the erection Galleria Mall footbridge to enhance pedestrian safety.

“Motorists heading towards Nairobi CBD and those heading to Karen are advised to share lanes adjacent to the closed road sections on Lang’ata Road as shall be directed by traffic marshals,” said KeNHA.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.”

Here’s a sketch of the alternative routes.