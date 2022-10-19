Comedian Eric Omondi has expressed regret over his public spat with Jacque Maribe over the paternity of their son.

Speaking to radio personality Mwende Macharia, the comedian said he was angry at the time and he should not have disowned the 8-year-old child in public.

“I regret denying that child in the public. Hasira hasara. I brought it in public but I believe blogs blew the story out of control,” he said.

Eric Omondi said he denied the child in a desperate attempt to protect his brand.

“I wanted to clean my brand since fake stories had been said about me. In the process, I dragged the boy into the saga although that was my truth,” the funnyman said.

Omondi said he enjoys a good relationship with Jacque and his son even though they did not fully resolve their issues.

“I was asked not to file a lawsuit but we did not solve the issue. I have however maintained a good relationship with the child and Jacque who remains a good friend.”

In November of last year, Jacque Maribe accused Eric Omondi of being a deadbeat dad.

But the Omondi countered the claims demanding a DNA test before he could take up the fatherly responsibility. The comedian also wondered how Jacque got pregnant after they had a one-night stand using protection.

“So we met at Radio Africa in 2012. I was working at Radio Jambo and Jacque was working at Kiss TV. So one Random night after a Radio Africa Staff Party and after a few bottles of whiskey and wine glasses Jacque and I happened. It was really a one-night thing because she was dating KTN’s Sam Ogina at the time. WE USED PROTECTION!!!” Omondi said at the height of the scandal.

The influencer said during the media personality’s pregnancy there was little to no communication and that it was only after the child was born that Maribe reached out to him.

“We used protection and after two months she told me she was pregnant! I immediately ask her how since we used Protection??? She then told me ‘it doesn’t matter the mother always knows who the father is and that I am the father’,” Eric said.

Adding: “During the entire pregnancy, nothing happened and we barely saw each other. Roughly 4 months after the baby was born Jacque called me and asked me if I would help or be part of the baby’s life.”