A retired official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is facing charges of conspiring to defraud a businessman of a parcel of land in Nairobi worth Ksh40 million.

Rose Jelagat Boit allegedly defrauded Rashid Abdul Sharifow using forged papers for the 0.2-hectare piece of land in Karen.

Prosecutor Anderson Gikunda told the court that Ms. Boit allegedly forged a letter of allotment dated December 14, 1998.

She also allegedly forged signatures of P.N. Mutwiwa, a Deputy Commissioner of Land Administration, and S.K.W Wangila, for the Commissioner of the land.

The former senior official was also charged with two other counts of uttering a forged allotment letter and a false receipt dated October 14, 2020 for Ksh.82,390 to Police Inspector Samsom Lengopito.

The accused allegedly purported that the papers were issued by the Ministry of Lands at Ardhi House.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo on Tuesday, Ms. Boit pleaded denied all five charges and was released on a Ksh.1 million bond with 2 sureties of similar amount, and an alternative Ksh.300,000 cash bail.