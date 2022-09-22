Outgoing Cabinet Secretaries and their Principal Secretaries will not be able to travel outside the country without approval from President William Ruto.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua announced the directive in a circular dated September 19, 2022.

Kinyua said this is to allow for a smooth transition from Uhuru’s administration to the incoming Ruto govt.

The Head of Public Service added that the duties of the CSs and PSs during the intervening period will remain limited to general administration only.

Further, CSs are not allowed to make any appointments to any State corporation boards.

“Cabinet Secretaries as authorized officers shall not cause and/or effect any ministerial redeployments or any new appointments in any ranks within Ministries and State Departments. Ministries, State Departments, and any State Agencies (MDAs) shall not issue any new policy pronouncements unless as sanctioned by H.E the President,” noted Kinyua.

He added: “Foreign Travel by Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries is further suspended unless as sanctioned by the Head of State and Government.”

The various ministries and State agencies will also not make any payments exceeding Ksh.50 million without approval from the National Treasury.