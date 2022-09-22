Earlier this week, rapper Juliani was the unfortunate victim of cyberbullying after netizens compared him to former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

While his wife Lillian Ng’ang’a chose to tell off the trolls, the veteran rapper employed sarcasm, giving trolls a taste of their medicine.

On Wednesday, Juliani took to Twitter to appeal for financial help after trolls branded him a struggling rapper. He even shared a PayBill number where wellwishers could send their donations for his baby’s diapers.

Funnier yet, Juliani shared an old photo of himself when he was actually a struggling rapper

“Wase! Nikubaya niko BROKE! mtoi anahitaji pampers. Please send mpesa. Paybill: Business number – 784577 Account- Juliani. Chochote unaeza itasaidia. Yours truly, Struggling rapper/entrepreneur,” he tweeted.

Not only did Juliani clap back at the trolls in epic fashion but it appears he also raised some money out of it.

Those who missed the joke later shared screenshots of their M-Pesa donations before Juliani, in a since-deleted tweet, clarified that his financial appeal was just for laughs.

“Please treat this message with contempt like the rest that keeps coming your way. Never believe what’s online,” the tweet read.

In a follow-up video, Juliani spoke about the whole situation saying he is “far from poor” and that he is not “your kind of broke”.

He explained that he had invested his “small money” into various socio-economic projects.

Juliani also got real as he lamented that his business engagements were eating into his daddy duties.

“I don’t mind trolls I actually find some of them funny. When my child was born I gave myself 3 to 6 months to just soak into this and help the mum and be present as a dad. But I couldn’t because earlier that month I did an event called Nairobi Startup Week, I put all my money into in and if you’ve noticed, for the last three years anything that I have done I put money into it,” he said.