Nakuru Senator Tabitha Keroche Karanja has seemingly inspired her daughter Anerlisa Muigai to join politics.

The Keroche heiress accompanied her mother to Parliament buildings in Nairobi as MPs and Senators took Oath of Office on Thursday, September 8.

Taking to social media, Anerlisa shared a clip as they walked on the red carpet of the Senate Chamber.

Anerlisa expressed confidence in her mother’s leadership saying she was her inspiration.

“Heartfelt Congratulations To 🎊 Mum. You are my real inspiration. I have no doubt about your leadership. God Bless You and To Go Before You. 📖” she captioned the video.

Anerlisa put up another post with photos of herself in the refurbished Senate Chambers. She disclosed that she hopes to be a Governor in the future.

“One Day I Pray To Be Your Governor 🙏” she wrote.

Here are the photos