Lillian Ng’ang’a has demanded that cyberbullies steer clear of her child when they come after her and her rapper husband Juliani.

Noting that she is personally unbothered by trolls, the former Machakos First Lady said her son, ‘Utheri’, has nothing to do with the issues some of their haters have against her and Juliani.

“I don’t get bothered by trolls, but now that I have a child, people should not attack my child in any way,” she said.

“You can attack me, you can attack the father, but my child has nothing to do with the emptiness in people’s lives that they want to direct their anger, bitterness or maybe questions they have about my life and my decisions [to].”

The ‘Mama Bear’ also vowed to protect Utheri from social media until he is old enough to understand things.

Lillian Ng’ang’a also spoke about Utheri’s second name, saying; “We have not decided on giving him a second name. We are looking at different names since we have to give him a name that will fit what we want them to be.”

“I never want any darkness in his life or anything he comes across.”