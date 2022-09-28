Residents of Kileleshwa in Nairobi are demanding the closure of five popular nightclubs in the area over noise pollution.

The residents, through Kileleshwa Ward Neighborhood Association (KIWANA), have written to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and Nairobi County Assembly complaining that the entertainment joints play loud music at night.

The clubs are Bar Next Door, Numero 5, Kettle House, Samaki Samaki, and Viva Lounge.

KIWANA also want NEMA to enforce regulations prohibiting such establishments from being domiciled in residential areas.

“In principle, we object to the presence of bars and other entertainment establishments in residential areas. We request for a law to prohibit such establishments from being domiciled in residential areas,” Kiwana chairperson David Obuki said in a letter.

“In the meantime, we appeal for your intervention regarding the above establishments. Our preferred action is to close them down as a way of solving the problem permanently. Where this is not possible, we request that the establishments be compelled to completely soundproof the area where loud music is played.”

Obuki also pointed out that past interventions by relevant authorities have failed as the entertainment joints control noise for a few days before reverting to the pollution levels and even worse.

“These ad hoc interventions are clearly not the answer. We are compelled to now bring this matter to your kind attention with a view to finding a lasting solution,” he added.

He mentioned that the establishments have failed to keep their promise of providing the necessary soundproofing to curb noise pollution.

“The ensuing cat and mouse game is what we would like to avoid by the government ensuring that there is proper sound-proofing if this is the only option,” said Obuki.