Humour·Social Media The Funniest Memes in Nairobi This Wednesday January 15, 2025 by Nick Mwangi Let’s have a look at what’s trending in the social this midweek. Prev1 of 22NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 22NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Nairobi’s Cleanliness Transformation: New Directives for Matatu Operators, Hawkers and Street Signages Next Story Kabogo Confirms Selling Chopper as He Declares Ksh3B Net Worth Latest from Blog Gachagua Appointee Fired from Nairobi Rivers Commission Over Ghost Workers and Embezzlement Dutch Govt Responds to Opposition Over Ruto’s Invitation for Royal Visit Jowie Irungu Appeals for Trial Record Amid Delays, Disputes Over Exhibits New Safety Features for School Buses: NTSA Unveils Stop Signal Arm and Red-Light Indicator Waziri Supercup 2024 is over: the next tournament will be even better!