NTV Swahili presenter Salim Swale has put Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor Jalang’o on the spot for skipping an interview.

The comedian was scheduled to appear on the ‘Kigoda Chako’ show on Monday, September 26.

Salim Swale said Jalang’o had even confirmed attendance but he skipped the interview without prior notice or apology.

“As you know, every Monday we usually invite our leaders on this programme so that they can answer your questions on matters leadership but with great regret new Lang’ata MP Phelix Oduor aka Jalang’o has not honoured our invitation despite confirming his attendance without sending an apology. These are leaders we have elected and given the responsibilities which they can’t come here and explain to us,” Swale said.

At the time of publishing, Jalang’o was yet to respond to the alleged snub.

Meanwhile, here are some Twitter reactions;

Why does Salim make it sound like Jalang’o’s appearance was an entitlement. — John Linus (@JohnLin81325081) September 26, 2022

why confirm attendance when you know you wont turn up? and if you realised that you will be committed after confirmation, why not just give an apology? — BOYNA (@RkLelei) September 26, 2022

His friend jaguar was also “feeling himself alot”. He should ask him what befell him after five years. — S (@vitalprogress_) September 26, 2022

Ni kiburi ya ufala na kujiona sana, Sasa kuja kwa TV kujibu maswali mbili tatu ni kitu ya kuringa. Bure sana huyo kijana — Martin Irungu 🇰🇪 (@irushiscky) September 26, 2022

Going MIA on a show after confirming attendance and without apologies or proper communication is just being careless and selfish. — 𝓨𝓾𝓼𝓼𝓾𝓯 𝓘𝓫𝓻𝓪𝓱𝓲𝓶™ (@YussufIbra) September 26, 2022

He has started snubbing such opportunities, how will the handle issues ya constituency yake — Edward Kosut (@KosutEdward) September 26, 2022

Wengine huconfirm meetup na wanasahau so 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IyAth89qJa — Bree Mo’ngina! (@beebree0) September 26, 2022

He confirmed his attendance, then was a no show with no apology? Ruude! https://t.co/XkiLZ5opJt — MoonLove 🌘😍 (@BintiWaruinge) September 26, 2022

Confirming attendance and going mia with no explanation especially if you’re a leader is stupid and reckless @JalangoMwenyewe https://t.co/nT8osZqH1c — GUSTAVO (@luhya_kidd) September 26, 2022

Hali imegeuka ikawa si hali tena 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JbOKht1lBy — Kulei Lebanon (@KuleiLebanon) September 26, 2022