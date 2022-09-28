NTV Swahili presenter Salim Swale has put Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor Jalang’o on the spot for skipping an interview.

The comedian was scheduled to appear on the ‘Kigoda Chako’ show on Monday, September 26.

Salim Swale said Jalang’o had even confirmed attendance but he skipped the interview without prior notice or apology.

As you know, every Monday we usually invite our leaders on this programme so that they can answer your questions on matters leadership but with great regret new Lang’ata MP Phelix Oduor aka Jalang’o has not honoured our invitation despite confirming his attendance without sending an apology. These are leaders we have elected and given the responsibilities which they can’t come here and explain to us,” Swale said.

At the time of publishing, Jalang’o was yet to respond to the alleged snub.

