Kenyans to Report Incidents Digitally Starting April 2025, Says Interior PS Omollo

Kenyans will soon report incidents without visiting police stations, starting in April 2025, according to Interior PS Raymond Omollo. He revealed that the government, in partnership with development partners, is digitizing the services offered by the National Police Service (NPS).

“From April 2025, you will no longer need to visit a police station to report incidents,” Omollo announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, Omollo mentioned that a digital system for processing traffic fines and a digital Occurrence Book (OB) will be introduced. This development aims to streamline operations and improve service delivery.

The announcement came after a meeting with European Union Ambassador Henriette Geiger, focusing on support for digitizing NPS operations. This initiative builds on the Security and Defense strategic dialogue with Development Partners held in late 2024.

On December 13, 2024, the government launched a transformative Ksh28 billion plan to modernize the NPS. The two-year project targets transparency, efficiency, and accountability, with the OB at its core.

President William Ruto stressed that digitizing the OB will eliminate tampering, manipulation, and missing records.

“The OB is crucial for police record-keeping, and its digitization is just the start. We are working towards modernizing the entire police force,” Ruto stated.

Key focus areas include acquiring new equipment, vehicles, and weapons to boost police operations nationwide. Ruto affirmed his commitment to completing the modernization process within two years, ensuring the police have the necessary tools to protect the country.

This modernization drive promises to revolutionize Kenya’s police force, enhancing security and service delivery across the nation.