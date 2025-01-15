How President Ruto Secured the Release of CS Muturi’s Son

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has disclosed the tense events surrounding the alleged abduction and eventual release of his son, Leslie Muturi, reportedly by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Muturi detailed the incident in a police statement at Kilimani Police Station on Tuesday, January 14, shedding light on the steps he took to secure his son’s freedom.

Muturi revealed that he first learned of NIS’s involvement from a friend within the intelligence unit. “Between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., a friend from NIS called and informed me that my son was being held by their people. I shared this information with my friends, who suggested I call Noordin Haji again. Despite several attempts, he did not answer,” Muturi explained in his report.

With limited options, Muturi sought assistance from then-Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

“Just before 1:00 PM, I decided to call Prof. Kindiki. After explaining the entire situation, he expressed shock and assured me he would contact Noordin Haji. Fifteen minutes later, Prof. Kindiki called back, saying he had spoken with the DG of NIS, who denied holding Leslie. Despite my insistence that I had verified information from an NIS officer, Prof. Kindiki maintained that the DG’s statement was credible,” Muturi stated.

Muturi’s worry escalated, prompting him to take matters into his own hands. He decided to drive to State House to discuss the issue directly with President William Ruto.

“We continued our inquiries and checked my phone to see if the President had read my message. He had not. Shortly afterward, we noticed the Presidential helicopters heading toward State House. Knowing the President had attended a church service in Nyandarua, I decided to drive there to speak with him directly,” he recounted.

Upon arriving at State House, Muturi found the President engaged in discussions with Members of Parliament. He waited for the meeting to conclude before presenting the matter.

“After greetings, I informed the President about my message, and he explained that his phone had crashed due to an overload of messages. I then narrated the ordeal, including my interactions with various senior government officials who had been unable to help. I expressed my belief that NIS was holding my son,” Muturi said.

President Ruto reportedly responded with humor before calling Noordin Haji directly to confirm Leslie’s whereabouts.

“The President joked, asking why anyone would arrest a young person over the Gen Z demonstrations. He even mentioned that Kiunjuri’s son and the sons of other officials had been involved in similar protests. Then, he called Noordin Haji directly,” Muturi recounted.

According to Muturi, Haji admitted to detaining Leslie during the call. “Standing outside the pavilion, I heard the President ask Noordin Haji if he was holding my son. Noordin confirmed and the President instructed him to release Leslie immediately. Noordin assured him that Leslie would be released within an hour,” Muturi explained.

True to the President’s directive, Leslie was freed shortly after. “After thanking the President, I left State House and returned to my friends in Gigiri to explain what had transpired. Just over an hour later, Leslie called to inform me he had been released and was back home. I then went home to see him,” Muturi concluded.