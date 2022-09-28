Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says the rehabilitated Uhuru and Central Parks are just the beginning of transforming the Capital City’s green spaces.

Sakaja said his administration is also working to revamp other parks across the country.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday during the flagging off of the World Tourism Day at City Hall. Sakaja announced that Uhuru Park will be opened to the public this December.

“…no charges will be levied on Nairobi residents who wish to visit the park,” said Sakaja.