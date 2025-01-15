Kabogo Confirms Selling Chopper as He Declares Ksh3B Net Worth

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary nominee William Kabogo is a billionaire, that much we know. The former Kiambu Governor confirmed his Billionaire status during his vetting before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Tuesday, January 14.

The former Kiambu Governor detailed his wealth, revealing a net worth of Ksh3.01 billion. His assets include residential properties, land, movable assets, and shares, all contributing to his significant financial standing.

Kabogo’s Ksh3 Billion Wealth Breakdown

During his vetting, Kabogo provided a breakdown of his Ksh3 billion wealth, showcasing a diversified portfolio. He reported residential properties valued at Ksh700 million and movable assets worth Ksh40 million. In addition to these, Kabogo owns land and farms totaling Ksh756 million and holds cash and current assets amounting to Ksh64 million.

Kabogo further disclosed that he has interests and shares valued at Ksh1.5 billion, solidifying his position as a billionaire.

“In total, I am worth Ksh3.01 billion,” Kabogo said.

Sale of Helicopter After Reduced Usage

In addition to his wealth, Kabogo confirmed previous ownership of a helicopter, which he sold after finding less time to use it.

“I had one chopper at some point; when I was a young man, I could fly it myself. But when I couldn’t fly it as much, I decided to let it go; I sold it,” he explained.

Addressing Controversies: Drug Trade Allegations

Kabogo was also tasked with addressing several controversial matters linked to his name, including allegations of involvement in the narcotics trade. The nominee strongly denied any involvement in drug trafficking, emphasizing that he had been cleared of any wrongdoing following a police investigation.

“I have never dealt with drugs of any kind all my life,” Kabogo firmly stated. He further criticized the dossier on the matter, which had been tabled by the late Internal Security Minister, George Saitoti, describing it as flawed. “If it was given to Inspector Mwala, it would not pass Mwala’s script,” Kabogo said.

Kabogo explained that a thorough police investigation into the allegations had found no evidence linking him to the drug trade. “The police did a thorough investigation, and a month later, they gave a report which was tabled in the House, clearing me of any involvement in drug trafficking,” he stated.

Mercy Keino’s Death and Clearing of Allegations

Kabogo also addressed the tragic death of Mercy Keino in June 2011, which had been linked to him in previous allegations. He denied any involvement, particularly in organizing a party that Keino allegedly attended.

“The issue of Mercy Keino is a very tragic story. The MP has stated that I invited people to a party, but that is not true. I found myself at a public place at the wrong time, where there were several groups of people,” Kabogo explained.

He went on to clarify that the inquest into Keino’s death had cleared him of any wrongdoing. “I was cleared of wrongdoing in the inquest into the death of Mercy Keino. The findings were delivered at the Kehancha Law Courts in Migori County, where the magistrate confirmed that there was no evidence linking me to her murder,” he stated.